App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1252: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1252 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1252: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Bharat Forge


Q4FY17 revenue grew by 11%YoY, largely due to the recovery in the US shell gas production and partial recovery in the US class 8 heavy truck segments. Domestic revenue grew by 11%YoY and export sales grew by 12%YoY. BFL‟s average realisation per tonne rose by 5.7%YoY, due to better product mix, higher non-auto business and better export realisation amid favourable currency.


Outlook


However we marginally upgrade our revenue estimate for FY18/FY19 by 4.1%/3.6 respectively by factoring export revenue growth. We value BFL at 28x (12% premium to its 3 yrs historical avg.) FY19E EPS and upgrade our rating from Hold to „Buy‟ with a revised target price of Rs 1252.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.