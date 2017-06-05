Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1252: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Bharat Forge

Q4FY17 revenue grew by 11%YoY, largely due to the recovery in the US shell gas production and partial recovery in the US class 8 heavy truck segments. Domestic revenue grew by 11%YoY and export sales grew by 12%YoY. BFL‟s average realisation per tonne rose by 5.7%YoY, due to better product mix, higher non-auto business and better export realisation amid favourable currency.

Outlook

However we marginally upgrade our revenue estimate for FY18/FY19 by 4.1%/3.6 respectively by factoring export revenue growth. We value BFL at 28x (12% premium to its 3 yrs historical avg.) FY19E EPS and upgrade our rating from Hold to „Buy‟ with a revised target price of Rs 1252.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.