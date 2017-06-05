App
Jun 05, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1233: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1233 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1233: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Medium term revenue outlook is strong with the bottoming of US Class-8 trucks (FY18 growth outlook is 15-18%) and traction in PV exports/ non-auto. Further, upcoming BS-VI emission norms can aid a sharp increase in content with new products launched in auto transmission.


Outlook


We believe Bharat Forge (BHFC) will be able to maintain its EBITDA margin in the 28-30% range and can improve asset turns (1.5x currently) given the opportunities in defense, railway and aerospace. We maintain our estimates and BUY rating. Our TP of Rs 1,233 (vs. 1,218 previously) values the company at 14x EV/EBITDA (1+SD of the 10-year average).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Bharat Forge #Buy #Recommendations

