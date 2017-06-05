Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1233: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Bharat Forge

Medium term revenue outlook is strong with the bottoming of US Class-8 trucks (FY18 growth outlook is 15-18%) and traction in PV exports/ non-auto. Further, upcoming BS-VI emission norms can aid a sharp increase in content with new products launched in auto transmission.

Outlook

We believe Bharat Forge (BHFC) will be able to maintain its EBITDA margin in the 28-30% range and can improve asset turns (1.5x currently) given the opportunities in defense, railway and aerospace. We maintain our estimates and BUY rating. Our TP of Rs 1,233 (vs. 1,218 previously) values the company at 14x EV/EBITDA (1+SD of the 10-year average).

