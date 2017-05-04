Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1218: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Bharat Forge

Interaction with Bharat Forge (BFL) top management and tour of its technical centre suggests strong growth opportunities in new areas like defense, aerospace, and auto transmission. BFL has been very ambitious with product development in these segments as the market size is huge and there is a lack of competent Indian suppliers.

Outlook

While we lower FY18/19 earnings by 11%/6% (INR appreciation and uncertainties on India trucks), we believe this is the last leg of downgrades. Maintain BUY as we roll forward to FY19 with TP of Rs 1,218 (vs. 1,079 previously) at 14x EV/EBITDA (1+SD of the 10-year avg).

