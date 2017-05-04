App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1218: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1218 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1218: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Interaction with Bharat Forge (BFL) top management and tour of its technical centre suggests strong growth opportunities in new areas like defense, aerospace, and auto transmission. BFL has been very ambitious with product development in these segments as the market size is huge and there is a lack of competent Indian suppliers.


Outlook


While we lower FY18/19 earnings by 11%/6% (INR appreciation and uncertainties on India trucks), we believe this is the last leg of downgrades. Maintain BUY as we roll forward to FY19 with TP of Rs 1,218 (vs. 1,079 previously) at 14x EV/EBITDA (1+SD of the 10-year avg).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Axis Direct #Bharat Forge #Buy #Recommendations

