App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 910: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated April 17, 2017.

Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 910: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' report on Bharat Financial Inclusion

Microfinance has become an effective tool that can help bringing economic equilibrium and reduce poverty. Bharat Financial ltd is one company that spread economic opportunity by giving poor people access to financial services, such as credit and insurance.

Outlook

On 28th March 2017, Bharat Finance Inclusion Ltd. share price is trading @Rs.746, P/E 17.40 (Industry P/E 30). We recommend BUY in Bharat Finance Inclusion Ltd with the target of Rs 910 (Short term) & Rs.1150 (Long Term). It is a Multibagger Stock recommended by Dynamic levels.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bharat Financial Inclusion #Buy #Dynamic Levels #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.