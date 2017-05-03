Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 894: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Financial Inclusion has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 894 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Financial Inclusion
Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFI) reported Q4FY17 loss of INR 2.35bn, lower than our and Street’s estimates on higher credit cost (INR 3.35bn) as the company sustained its aggressive NPL recognition policy (60dpd versus RBI’s mandate of 90dpd). But, core operating performance was healthy (AUM growth of >19%), indicating swift recovery post demonetisation.
Outlook
Meanwhile, management stated that BFI is looking for a strategic partnership (including merger etc). Demonetisation and one-off events have taken a toll on near-term earnings. Improving collection efficiency, along with conservative recognition policies, entails potential upside risk to earnings through better than anticipated recovery. Maintain ‘BUY’.
