Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion; target of Rs 894: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Financial Inclusion

Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFI) reported Q4FY17 loss of INR 2.35bn, lower than our and Street’s estimates on higher credit cost (INR 3.35bn) as the company sustained its aggressive NPL recognition policy (60dpd versus RBI’s mandate of 90dpd). But, core operating performance was healthy (AUM growth of >19%), indicating swift recovery post demonetisation.

Outlook

Meanwhile, management stated that BFI is looking for a strategic partnership (including merger etc). Demonetisation and one-off events have taken a toll on near-term earnings. Improving collection efficiency, along with conservative recognition policies, entails potential upside risk to earnings through better than anticipated recovery. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.