Nov 24, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bharat Financial, Godrej Consumer: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar 0f mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy Bharat Financial and Godrej Consumer.

CNBC TV18

Mitessh Thakkar 0f mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two buy calls in line with the Index view Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy keep a stoploss at Rs 972, look for target close to about Rs 1,030 on the upside. Godrej Consumer, the intraday charts have given a fresh signal here, so that is a buy with a stoploss at Rs 950 for target of around Rs 1,020."

"We had a call on Infosys in morning with a target of around Rs 1,015, I think it has just done that but Rs 1,040-1,045 also looks likely over here, so may you would want to take if somebody is holding, you want to take part profits and place the stoploss to about Rs 999 and hold the position. I think IT Index is doing pretty well and TCS after giving a pullback is on the verge of getting into a buy mode on the intraday charts again, so maybe I would buy that one now with a stoploss below Rs 2,670 for a first target of around Rs 2,780 on the upside."

"Vijaya Bank still offers good trading upside. I think Rs 80 is the short term target over there. I do like the other banks as well but what is happening is that the consolidation might last for few more days as the moving averages kind of catch up with the price. So, I would still be wanting to buy in the State Bank of India if it starts getting pass Rs 340, the next target should be around Rs 365," he added.

