Sep 12, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated 11 September 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Electronics


BHE plans to spend INR25b over the next 3 -4 years (INR5b -6b annually) on modernization of its facilities and capacity expansion. Key projects include: (a) setting up a missile/defense systems integration complex (INR5b) spread over 900 acres in Andhra Pradesh, (b) electro -optical device manufacturing facility (INR2.5b) in Andhra Pradesh, and (c) electronic warfare test range. BHE is also upgrading its image intensifier technology -based tubes fabrication facility (INR2b).


Outlook


We maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR215 (25x June FY19E EPS, its peak historical valuation to factor in improved pace of decision -making in defense sector).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

