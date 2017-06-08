Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 204: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 204 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics
As highlighted even in our earlier reports, BEL has strong competency in the area of defence electronics. Historically, a large part of defence capital spends (45-60%) has been in this segment. High-end technologies in the electronics segment, long gestation periods, heavy capital requirements, and secrecy related to defence projects act as key entry barriers in this segment.
Outlook
We re-rate the company due to improved visibility (order book to bill 5x in FY17 from 3x in FY15). We value the company at 26x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 7.8 to arrive at a target price of Rs 204 per share. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.