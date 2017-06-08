App
Jun 08, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 204 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 204: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics


As highlighted even in our earlier reports, BEL has strong competency in the area of defence electronics. Historically, a large part of defence capital spends (45-60%) has been in this segment. High-end technologies in the electronics segment, long gestation periods, heavy capital requirements, and secrecy related to defence projects act as key entry barriers in this segment.


Outlook


We re-rate the company due to improved visibility (order book to bill 5x in FY17 from 3x in FY15). We value the company at 26x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 7.8 to arrive at a target price of Rs 204 per share. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Bharat Electronics #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

