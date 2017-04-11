App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated April 06, 2017.

Edelweiss' report on Bharat Electronics

BEL has transformed from being a mere sub-system company to emerge a systems integrator, which has positively surprised Street and resulted in solid 16% earnings upgrade in past 2 years.

Outlook

While current consensus earnings expectation of 12% (FY16-19E) seems conservative, we believe BEL is well set to surprise Street as execution picks up, given improved revenue visibility & better execution capability in systems integration. With rising Govt focus for procurement of strategic systems like SAMs, we expect BHE to benefit materially over 12-24 months. Maintain ?BUY/SO? with TP of INR 200.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

