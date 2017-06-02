App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Electronics


BEL’s execution was robust in Q4FY17 with 24% YoY growth, led by execution of large value projects bagged over the past 12-15 months. This led to an impressive 18% YoY spurt in FY17 top line (2x past 10 years’ average).


Outlook


Key value driver over the next 2-3 years remains a healthy double digit growth in order book, sustainable OPMs and pick up in execution around large systems over FY17-19E. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

