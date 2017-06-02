Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Electronics

BEL’s execution was robust in Q4FY17 with 24% YoY growth, led by execution of large value projects bagged over the past 12-15 months. This led to an impressive 18% YoY spurt in FY17 top line (2x past 10 years’ average).

Outlook

Key value driver over the next 2-3 years remains a healthy double digit growth in order book, sustainable OPMs and pick up in execution around large systems over FY17-19E. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

