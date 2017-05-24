Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 220: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Bank of Baroda
BOB’s 4Q results vindicate our thesis of steady mend. As expected, operational performance witnessed improvement, with sequential loan growth (+9.5%), NIM expansion (despite interest reversals on SDR and S4A) and strong core PPOP growth (+33% QoQ).
Outlook
Lower stressed assets (incl. 5:25 and SDR), best-in-class PCR, healthy CRAR and management’s focus on profitable growth will drive return ratios (+39bps to 0.59% by FY19). Our conservative estimates on slippages and LLP provide upside risk. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 220 (1.4x Mar-18 ABV of Rs 157).
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.