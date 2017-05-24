Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 220: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Bank of Baroda

BOB’s 4Q results vindicate our thesis of steady mend. As expected, operational performance witnessed improvement, with sequential loan growth (+9.5%), NIM expansion (despite interest reversals on SDR and S4A) and strong core PPOP growth (+33% QoQ).

Outlook

Lower stressed assets (incl. 5:25 and SDR), best-in-class PCR, healthy CRAR and management’s focus on profitable growth will drive return ratios (+39bps to 0.59% by FY19). Our conservative estimates on slippages and LLP provide upside risk. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 220 (1.4x Mar-18 ABV of Rs 157).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.