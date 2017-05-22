App
May 22, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 217: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported PAT of INR 1.5b (70% miss) v/s INR 2.5b in 3QFY17. The strong operating performance (+17% YoY; 36% beat) was driven by robust fee income growth (+50% YoY/QoQ) and controlled opex (flat YoY).


Outlook


We expect stress addition and credit costs to reduce in FY18/19. Additional buffers like noncore financial investments among other options will lead to dilution-free growth in the near term. We largely maintain estimates. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 217 (1.2x FY19BV) – based on RI model.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

