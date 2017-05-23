App
May 23, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank Of Baroda; target of Rs 210: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bank Of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Bank Of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB) turned in a steady Q4FY17 performance with better asset quality and stabilising core. Slippages were restricted to 4.7% (flat QoQ), as BoB ended FY17 with slippage of INR 133bn (within its guided range of INR 150bn). The bank judiciously made higher provisions (coverage ratio rising to >66%), leading to fall in NNPLs to 4.72% (5.43% in Q3FY17), a key positive.


Outlook


Liability franchise continues to strengthen, with SA growth of >29% YoY leading to CASA ratio of >32%. Stabilising core, able management, strong capital position and government support (structural reforms) lend comfort. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

