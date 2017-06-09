App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 09, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 200: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated June 08, 2017.

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 200: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Bank of Baroda


Total loan book growth remained almost flat YoY as the bank decided to consolidate its balance sheet in FY17. BoB has been undergoing a business transformation, whereby it is re-aligning its loan book towards better yielding products with an optimal risk profile. While international loan book (28% of loan book) contracted by 12% YoY, domestic loans grew 5% YoY mainly driven by 14% YoY growth in retail loans.


Outlook


Further, gradual improvement in asset quality will lead to better profitability. As a result, we expect the RoA and RoE to improve to 0.5% and 8%, respectively by FY19E. Hence, we continue to maintain BUY rating with a revised upwards TP of Rs 200 and value the bank at P/ABV of 1.4x for FY19E.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations

