Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1670: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries

BIL is a focused off-highway tyre (OHT) manufacturer, with contribution of agricultural and OTR segments at 63% and 34%, respectively. With the OHT segment only 10-15% of revenues for global players like Bridgestone & Michelin, BIL’s focus on this niche segment augurs well for its growth.

Outlook

Its strategy of higher utilisation, repayment of debt & deepening its reach will drive its growth. Thus, we value BIL at 16x FY19E EPS & maintain our target of Rs 1670 with a BUY recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.