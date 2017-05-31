App
Moneycontrol
May 31, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1670: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1670 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries


BIL is a focused off-highway tyre (OHT) manufacturer, with contribution of agricultural and OTR segments at 63% and 34%, respectively. With the OHT segment only 10-15% of revenues for global players like Bridgestone & Michelin, BIL’s focus on this niche segment augurs well for its growth.


Outlook


Its strategy of higher utilisation, repayment of debt & deepening its reach will drive its growth. Thus, we value BIL at 16x FY19E EPS & maintain our target of Rs 1670 with a BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

