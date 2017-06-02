App
Jun 02, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1549: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1549 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Balkrishna Industries


BKT’s revenue jumped 15% YoY driven by healthy 14% YoY spurt in volumes to 46,149MT (peer Titan’s overall sales jumped 11% YoY). FY17 volumes grew 17% YoY to 172,419MT. Growth was driven by Europe and OEM sales. Similarly, OTR’s share continued to rise—jumped to 38% (Q3FY17: 33%). Gross margin plummeted 600bps QoQ to 53% impacted by increase in rubber prices.


Outlook


As a result, we estimate 15% volume CAGR and 18% EPS CAGR over FY17-19 with RoCE expansion of 523bps to 30.9% in FY19 and near debt free balance sheet. We maintain ‘BUY’ based on 15x FY19E EPS with target price of INR 1,549. The stock currently trades at 14.5x FY19E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

