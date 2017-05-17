Buy Balaji Amines; target of Rs 485: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang's research report on Balaji Amines

Balaji Amines Limited (BAL), set up in 1988, is a leading manufacturer of Aliphatic Amines. It specialized in manufacturing Methylamines, Ethylamines and derivatives of them. It also operates a 5 start hotel in Solapur – Balaji Sarovar, the only 5 star property in the city.

Outlook

It is consistent dividend paying company. We maintain our positive outlook given the improvement in ROCE and ROE with positive free cash flow. We recommend BUY on the stock for price target of Rs 485 (12x FY19E).

