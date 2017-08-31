App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 31, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated August 29, 2017.

Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv is a financial conglomerate that is engaged in life insurance, general insurance, consumer finance and other financial products. The company has 74%  stake in two insurance companies viz. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company  (BALIC)  and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC)  and 57. 3% stake in Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finserv’s stock has been on a continuous uptrend on the bourse nearly doubling in last 12 months and increasing 39 % in last three months. This movement is attributable to consistently robust growth in lending business, higher efficiency in general insurance business and steady performance in  life insurance business.


Outlook


We revise our TP to Rs 6000 / share (Rs 5170 earlier) for Bajaj Finserv, implying a multiple of 18.8 x on FY 20 E consolidated earnings. Consequently, we maintain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.