Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv is a financial conglomerate that is engaged in life insurance, general insurance, consumer finance and other financial products. The company has 74% stake in two insurance companies viz. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and 57. 3% stake in Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finserv’s stock has been on a continuous uptrend on the bourse nearly doubling in last 12 months and increasing 39 % in last three months. This movement is attributable to consistently robust growth in lending business, higher efficiency in general insurance business and steady performance in life insurance business.

Outlook

We revise our TP to Rs 6000 / share (Rs 5170 earlier) for Bajaj Finserv, implying a multiple of 18.8 x on FY 20 E consolidated earnings. Consequently, we maintain BUY rating on the stock.

