Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 4900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv is a financial conglomerate that is engaged in life insurance, general insurance, consumer finance and other financial products. The company has 74% stake in two insurance companies viz. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and 57.3% stake in Bajaj Finance.

Outlook

Consequently, based on SOTP valuation, we revise our target price to Rs 4900/share (Rs 3620 earlier) for Bajaj Finserv, which implies a multiple of 19.8x on FY19E consolidated earnings. Consequently, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.