Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 4900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv, a financial conglomerate under the flagship brand of Bajaj and leadership of Sanjeev Bajaj, witnessed a sharp surge in earnings in all three key business segments. In general insurance, it is the most profitable and efficient player among competitors.

Outlook

Therefore, we maintain our target price at Rs 4900/share, based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of 19.5x on FY19E consolidated earnings. The stock is available at P/E valuation of 17.2x FY19E earnings. Consequently, we maintain BUY. Dividend from the insurance business can be an upside risk.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.