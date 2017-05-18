Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance’s (BAF) 4QFY17 PAT increased 43% YoY to INR 4.5b (in-line). PPoP grew 52% YoY (9% beat), driven by robust AUM growth of 36% YoY and better-than-expected margin performance (11.4%, +130bp YoY). Higher provisions of INR 2.9b (incl. INR 700m additional provisions on account of demon and non-recurring provisions) led to in-line PAT.

Outlook

At the same time, it is proactive in detecting early warning signals with regard to asset quality. The stock trades at 6.1x/4.9x FY18E/19E BV. We raise FY18E/19E EPS by 1/2%, and increase TP to INR 1,550 (5.7x FY19E BVPS). Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.