App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance’s (BAF) 4QFY17 PAT increased 43% YoY to INR 4.5b (in-line). PPoP grew 52% YoY (9% beat), driven by robust AUM growth of 36% YoY and better-than-expected margin performance (11.4%, +130bp YoY). Higher provisions of INR 2.9b (incl. INR 700m additional provisions on account of demon and non-recurring provisions) led to in-line PAT.


Outlook


At the same time, it is proactive in detecting early warning signals with regard to asset quality. The stock trades at 6.1x/4.9x FY18E/19E BV. We raise FY18E/19E EPS by 1/2%, and increase TP to INR 1,550 (5.7x FY19E BVPS). Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.