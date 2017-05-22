Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance (BFL) is one of the leading asset finance NBFCs. The USP of BFL is its stronghold in the consumer durable (CD) & lifestyle product financing business (14% of the AUM) wherein it does not have any major competition.

Outlook

We expect PAT CAGR of 34% CAGR in FY17-19E to Rs 3279 crore, as we factor in 31% CAGR in AUM & lower CI ratio. BFL’s premium valuations are expected to sustain on better earnings visibility. We retain BUY & revise TP higher to Rs 1500/share (earlier Rs 1300) valuing at 25x FY19E EPS.

