Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals

BEL’s core business (CD, lighting contribute 60% to topline) recorded a subdued performance in FY15, FY16 as theory of constraint (ToC) implementation continued to hurt consumer durable sales growth. This, in turn, resulted in muted offtake of kitchen appliances & fans and loss in market share.

Outlook

For the valuation, we use SOTP method and value CD segment at 16x FY19E EV/EBITDA and 7x FY19E EV/EBITDA for E&P segment, respectively. We upgrade the stock to BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 380.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.