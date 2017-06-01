App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals


BEL’s core business (CD, lighting contribute 60% to topline) recorded a subdued performance in FY15, FY16 as theory of constraint (ToC) implementation continued to hurt consumer durable sales growth. This, in turn, resulted in muted offtake of kitchen appliances & fans and loss in market share.


Outlook


For the valuation, we use SOTP method and value CD segment at 16x FY19E EV/EBITDA and 7x FY19E EV/EBITDA for E&P segment, respectively. We upgrade the stock to BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 380.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.