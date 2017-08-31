App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 31, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 463: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Bajaj Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 463 in its research report dated August 30, 2017.

Buy Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 463: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Bajaj Corp

Net sales fell by 3.4% on y-o-y basis to Rs 197.43 crores (D 30.6m), reported net profit also saw de-growth of 10.5% on y-o-y to Rs 54.98 crores (D 8.5m). Weak consumer demand- accentuated by GST roll out let to subdued volume growth for Bajaj Corp in Q1FY18. In Q1FY18 operating profit was down by 14.5% to Rs 60.64 crores (D 9.4m), primarily due to combined effect of lower sales and subdued operating margins (-400bps); employees cost were up by 22.1% on y-o-y basis & other expenses also went up by 4%.

Outlook

We advise buying the stock with revised target of Rs 463 (previous target Rs 447) based on 24x FY19e earnings (peg 1.5 on FY19 earnings) over a period of 9-12 months. over a period of 9-12 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Corp #Buy #CD Equisearch #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.