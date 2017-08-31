Buy Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 463: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Bajaj Corp

Net sales fell by 3.4% on y-o-y basis to Rs 197.43 crores (D 30.6m), reported net profit also saw de-growth of 10.5% on y-o-y to Rs 54.98 crores (D 8.5m). Weak consumer demand- accentuated by GST roll out let to subdued volume growth for Bajaj Corp in Q1FY18. In Q1FY18 operating profit was down by 14.5% to Rs 60.64 crores (D 9.4m), primarily due to combined effect of lower sales and subdued operating margins (-400bps); employees cost were up by 22.1% on y-o-y basis & other expenses also went up by 4%.

Outlook

We advise buying the stock with revised target of Rs 463 (previous target Rs 447) based on 24x FY19e earnings (peg 1.5 on FY19 earnings) over a period of 9-12 months. over a period of 9-12 months.

