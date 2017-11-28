App
Nov 28, 2017 05:46 PM IST

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4197: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4197 in its research report dated November 23, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto


Regulatory changes in key states where BJAUT enjoys over 90% share are opening up an incremental opportunity of ~142k passenger 3Ws (v/s sales of 240k in FY17). Average monthly volumes in FY18YTD have improved to ~24.7k (v/s ~21.1k/month in FY17). Strong domestic demand coupled with recovery in 3W exports is leading to capacity constraints for BJAUT in the 3W business.

Outlook
Valuations at 17.4x FY19E and 15x FY20E consolidated EPS are attractive. We shift our valuation methodology from SOTP-based to valuing at consolidated earnings while maintaining our earnings estimates. We value BJAUT at INR4,197 (20x December 2019E consolidated EPS). Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

