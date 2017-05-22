Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3422: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Net sales declined 8.6% YoY (and 3.3% QoQ) to INR 48.9b (in-line), as volume fell 9.7% YoY (and 7.5% QoQ) on account of slow recovery post demonetization and export headwinds.

Outlook

Valuations at 19.8x/16.7x FY18E/19E standalone EPS are attractive. We value BJAUT at 18x FY19E EPS and add INR 214/share for its KTM stake to arrive at a TP of INR 3,422. Maintain Buy.

