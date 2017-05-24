Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s 4Q EBITDA at Rs 9.06bn (-21% YoY) and margin at 18.5% came in below estimates, owing to 187bps YoY fall in gross margin and higher ‘other expenses’. Net revenue came in at Rs 49bn (-8.6% YoY), owing to a fall in volumes (-9.7%YoY). However, this was marginally offset by ASP growth (4.5% QoQ and 1.2% YoY), driven by a better model mix (increase in mix of Pulsar and fall in Platina and CT100).

Outlook

We are positive on Bajaj Auto, based on 1) Strong product portfolio and increasing portion of premium segment models (KTM, Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar etc) in overall volumes 2) Revival in export volumes (management is confident of achieving double-digit growth in FY18, 3) 3W sales will be boosted by a pick-up in rural demand, and new permits (40000+ expected from Maharashtra and Delhi in the coming months) and 4) A strong margin profile. We maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to Rs 3,400 (15x 19E EPS + cash + 30% discount for KTM stake).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.