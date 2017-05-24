App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s 4Q EBITDA at Rs 9.06bn (-21% YoY) and margin at 18.5% came in below estimates, owing to 187bps YoY fall in gross margin and higher ‘other expenses’. Net revenue came in at Rs 49bn (-8.6% YoY), owing to a fall in volumes (-9.7%YoY). However, this was marginally offset by ASP growth (4.5% QoQ and 1.2% YoY), driven by a better model mix (increase in mix of Pulsar and fall in Platina and CT100).


Outlook


We are positive on Bajaj Auto, based on 1) Strong product portfolio and increasing portion of premium segment models (KTM, Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar etc) in overall volumes 2) Revival in export volumes (management is confident of achieving double-digit growth in FY18, 3) 3W sales will be boosted by a pick-up in rural demand, and new permits (40000+ expected from Maharashtra and Delhi in the coming months) and 4) A strong margin profile. We maintain BUY with a SOTP-based TP to Rs 3,400 (15x 19E EPS + cash + 30% discount for KTM stake).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.