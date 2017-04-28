Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 560: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank’s Q4FY17 earnings were broadly in line, with QoQ improvement in core operating performance. Slippages came in at INR48bn (still elevated), but non-watch list slippages were lower and net addition to NPLs was curtailed.
Core operating performance was supported by better recovery in retail/SME (up >12% QoQ, > 13% QoQ, partly seasonal) which along with better NIMs (partially benefitting from one-off write-back of 13bps) led to > 9% QoQ NII growth.
Outlook
While we anticipate some time correction in the stock, Axis Bank’s strong franchise will enable it to deliver above-average normalised returns post the near-term hiccup. Maintain ‘BUY’.
