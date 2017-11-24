Buy Automotive Axles on dips: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like Automotive Axles. The way it is trading looks like there is an upside here and we can see levels closer to Rs 1,500 zone or even higher. So on dips Automotive Axles is buying opportunity. You should continue to hold it."

He further added, "Aurobindo Pharma is looking good to me. It can climb into levels closer to Rs 715-720 zones, so I would have a stoploss Rs 696 and trade long here."

"Second is HPCL that also is looking good, but looks like a good up move here. Looks like the way it is trading it can climb higher to levels closer to around Rs 439 zone, stoploss below Rs 426."

"Bajaj Electricals has seen a good breakout after a good consolidation and that is a good sign. So, if you look at a monthly timeframe basis it is trading up. I think it is heading to levels closer to around Rs 500 zones."

"Syndicate Bank is a stock that I recommended this morning, what a move it has seen, good breakout at levels closer to Rs 84 zones. I think the target was around Rs 90 or Rs 98. I think if you increase the timeframe it is heading to a levels closer to Rs 108. There is much more room available here even on Syndicate Bank. Fresh buy here possible."