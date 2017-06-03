App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo; target of Rs 740: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Aurobindo has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Aurobindo; target of Rs 740: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Aurobindo


Aurobindo’s (ARBP) revenue declined 3% YoY to Rs 36bn in 4QFY17, EBITDA was down 17% Rs 7.2bn (margin at 20%), and PAT was down 5% YoY at Rs 5.3bn. The sub-par top-line result was owing to lower sales in the US market (flat YoY).


Outlook


We have also cut our earnings estimates by 7% /11% for FY18E/FY19E resp, considering the rupee appreciation, rising R&D costs and higher than expected base business erosion in the US, which will partially offset the benefits of the complex generics transition. Expect 9% earnings CAGR over FY17-19E. Maintain a BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 740 (16x FY19E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

