Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma’s (ARBP) Unit 3 (oral solids; USD200m sales) and Unit 4 (injectables; USD100m of sales) facilities received six and seven observations, respectively, following the USFDA inspection in April 2017. Unit 3 observations are already out – there are no data integrity issues, with all the observations being procedural in nature.

Outlook

With the recent acquisition in EU (Actavis assets) and US (Natrol), the share of high-margin formulations in total revenues has increased to 80% (v/s 54% in FY10), positioning it among large-cap formulation players. Our target price of INR 900 discounts ARBP’s 1HFY19E EPS at 18x P/E multiple.

