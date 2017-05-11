App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo’s Unit 4 facility was inspected by the USFDA in April 2017. The observation letter is out – although there are no data integrity issues, remediation requires infra repair, change in equipment, training, etc. We do not see a risk of warning letter, but believe that approvals from this facility may get delayed by six months.


Outlook


With the recent acquisition in EU (Actavis assets) and US (Natrol), the share of high-margin formulations in total revenues has increased to 80% (v/s 54% in FY10), positioning it among large-cap formulation players. Our target price of INR 900.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.