Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 800: Khambatta Securities
Khambatta Securities is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated August 11, 2017.
Khambatta Securities' research report on Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo‟s revenues grew remained flat q-o-q and y-o-y at Rs 37,008 mn in 1Q FY18 falling short of our expectations. Revenue growth was dampened by poor offtake in ARV and API business during the quarter. API business was negatively impacted by destocking in lieu of GST implementation during the quarter.
Outlook
we arrive at a share price of Rs 800, generating a 16.7% upside potential in the medium term. Hence, we reiterate our “Strong Buy” rating for Aurobindo Pharma common stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.