Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 800: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo‟s revenues grew remained flat q-o-q and y-o-y at Rs 37,008 mn in 1Q FY18 falling short of our expectations. Revenue growth was dampened by poor offtake in ARV and API business during the quarter. API business was negatively impacted by destocking in lieu of GST implementation during the quarter.

Outlook

we arrive at a share price of Rs 800, generating a 16.7% upside potential in the medium term. Hence, we reiterate our “Strong Buy” rating for Aurobindo Pharma common stock.

