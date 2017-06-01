App
Jun 01, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 753: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 753 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 753: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


After filing ANDA in the US in 2003, the company has come a long way as current ANDA filings are at 429. The US revenue run rate has grown from US$100 million in 2009 to crossing $1 billion sales as on 2017. Note that this was despite the USFDA embargo in FY12-13 on unit VI and unit III.


Outlook


We believe launches continuum, especially in the injectable space, can effectively neutralise channel consolidation and pricing pressure headwinds. Other important segment i.e. Europe is likely to fetch better margins on the back of product transfers to India and a focused approach. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 750, based on 18x FY19E EPS of Rs 41.8.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

