Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 753: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

After filing ANDA in the US in 2003, the company has come a long way as current ANDA filings are at 429. The US revenue run rate has grown from US$100 million in 2009 to crossing $1 billion sales as on 2017. Note that this was despite the USFDA embargo in FY12-13 on unit VI and unit III.

Outlook

We believe launches continuum, especially in the injectable space, can effectively neutralise channel consolidation and pricing pressure headwinds. Other important segment i.e. Europe is likely to fetch better margins on the back of product transfers to India and a focused approach. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 750, based on 18x FY19E EPS of Rs 41.8.

