App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 700: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 700: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Missing ours as well as street expectations, Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) has delivered a weak performance in 4QFY17 with its Sales, EBITDA and PAT coming in at Rs 36.4bn, Rs 7.7bn and Rs 5.6bn, respectively. Its overall revenue declined by 2.8% YoY due to weak Europe sales (-8% YoY to Rs 7.8bn) and ARV business (-20% YoY to Rs 2.6bn).


Outlook


Considering likely growth in US business backed by strong growth in injectable portfolio and further margin improvement in European business (product transfers to India), we reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 700.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.