App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1030: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated November 10, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


We maintain our Buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma (APL) and revise TP to Rs1,030 (earlier Rs970) based on 18x March’19E EPS of Rs57.1. The company’s Q2FY18 results exceeded our and consensus expectations. APL’s sales grew 18% YoY, margin improved 60bps to 25.2%, and net profit grew 29% YoY. Its specialised segments such as injectables, penam, microspheres, hormones, oncology, neutraceutical, depot injections and peptides would improve margins due to complexity in the manufacturing. APL has developed a robust pipeline of 463 ANDAs for the US market through differentiated products. APL is among our top picks in the pharma sector.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the scrip, with a TP of Rs1,030 based on 18x March’19E EPS of Rs57.1, and with an upside of 30.5% from CMP. APL is among our top picks in the pharma sector. Key risks to our assumptions include slower growth in the US business and regulatory risks for its manufacturing facilities.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.