Buy Astra Microwave; target of Rs 175: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Astra Microwave has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Astra Microwave
Astra Microwave (AMP) posted strong operational performance in Q4FY17 with sales and EBITDA jumping 26% and 49% YoY, respectively, despite INR110mn liquidated damages (LD) while intake was lower. Key highlights were: a) solid 57% gross margin (up 600bps YoY) riding domestic execution led to 27% EBITDA margin (up 400bps YoY), which adjusted for LDs paid stood at 34%; and b) new orders at INR4.1bn came below estimate led by spillage in Akash/space orders
Outlook
We expect AMP to benefit significantly from upcoming domestic missile programmes wherein it is one of the preferred vendors for PSUs.This will drive major portion of FY18/19E new intake/profitability. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 175 at which it discounts FY18/19E earnings at 16.5x/13.5x
