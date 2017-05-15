App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 1269: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1269 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 1269: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Asian Paints


APL’s standalone sales grew 9.4% YoY (paint sales jumped 10.4% YoY from 0.6% YoY in Q3FY17), though gross and EBITDA margins dipped 160bps and 112bps YoY, respectively. While the auto JV (PPG-AP) improved led by auto OEM and general industrial business segments, industrial JV (AP-PPG) was driven by liquid paints, road marking paints and powder coatings.


Outlook


We believe, APL will be key beneficiary of potential recovery in GDP, rising urbanisation and government’s housing push. Hence, in our view, decorative volumes will pick up from FY18. The stock is trading at 38.6x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY /SO’ with target price of INR 1,269.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.