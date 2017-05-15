Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 1269: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Asian Paints

APL’s standalone sales grew 9.4% YoY (paint sales jumped 10.4% YoY from 0.6% YoY in Q3FY17), though gross and EBITDA margins dipped 160bps and 112bps YoY, respectively. While the auto JV (PPG-AP) improved led by auto OEM and general industrial business segments, industrial JV (AP-PPG) was driven by liquid paints, road marking paints and powder coatings.

Outlook

We believe, APL will be key beneficiary of potential recovery in GDP, rising urbanisation and government’s housing push. Hence, in our view, decorative volumes will pick up from FY18. The stock is trading at 38.6x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY /SO’ with target price of INR 1,269.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.