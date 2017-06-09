App
Jun 09, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 263: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 263 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 263: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ashoka Buildcon


EPC revenue grew 11% YoY with execution gathering pace on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, JNPT and 2 state annuity projects in Karnataka. EBITDA margin, which declined 200bps YoY due to higher revenue share of EPC projects, is expected to improve once work on captive road projects picks up.


Outlook


Healthy order inflow in road and power TD segments boosted order book to INR70bn (3.6x TTM EPC revenue). We expect execution to pick up going ahead driven by work on hybrid annuity (HAM) projects gaining traction. Maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP‐based target price of INR 263.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

