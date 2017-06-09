Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 263: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ashoka Buildcon

EPC revenue grew 11% YoY with execution gathering pace on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, JNPT and 2 state annuity projects in Karnataka. EBITDA margin, which declined 200bps YoY due to higher revenue share of EPC projects, is expected to improve once work on captive road projects picks up.

Outlook

Healthy order inflow in road and power TD segments boosted order book to INR70bn (3.6x TTM EPC revenue). We expect execution to pick up going ahead driven by work on hybrid annuity (HAM) projects gaining traction. Maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP‐based target price of INR 263.

