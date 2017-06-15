Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 240: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

BOT collections (for existing portfolio) grew 8% YoY to Rs 2.6 bn, primarily driven by traffic growth. Excluding projects which are due to get over soon, toll collection was up 10% YoY.EPC execution maintains its trend of steady growth (up 13% in Q4 and 15% in H2). We believe the robust order book (Rs 70 bn; 3.7x FY17 EPC sales) in tandem with traction witnessed at most projects augurs well and will drive 15% EPC sales growth pa.

Outlook

EPC margin was a tad low in Q4 (10.4% vs. 12% YoY), however for the full year it was similar to FY16 levels of 12.7%. Management guided for similar level going forward. Working capital for EPC segment remains high at 29% of sales (similar to FY16). We roll forward our TP to FY19. We now have a BUY rating with TP of Rs 240.

