Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ABL has received a letter of award (LoA) from Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) to develop two land parcels located at NS-C02 and NS-C03 in CTS No. 145-A near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for development of commercial/office space of potential built-up area of 1.17 mn sq ft (msf) and saleable area of 1.5 msf for an aggregate lease period of 49 years.

Outlook

Consequently, we expect its EPC revenues to grow robustly at 20.8% CAGR to Rs 3074.7 crore. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation with an SoTP based revised target price of Rs 210/share. We value ABL’s BOT projects at Rs 37.8/share, EPC business (net of debt) at Rs 136.7/share (7x FY19E EV/EBITDA) and ACL at Rs 36.9/share.

