Jun 09, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated June 09, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


ABL has received a letter of award (LoA) from Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) to develop two land parcels located at NS-C02 and NS-C03 in CTS No. 145-A near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for development of commercial/office space of potential built-up area of 1.17 mn sq ft (msf) and saleable area of 1.5 msf for an aggregate lease period of 49 years.


Outlook


Consequently, we expect its EPC revenues to grow robustly at 20.8% CAGR to Rs 3074.7 crore. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation with an SoTP based revised target price of Rs 210/share. We value ABL’s BOT projects at Rs 37.8/share, EPC business (net of debt) at Rs 136.7/share (7x FY19E EV/EBITDA) and ACL at Rs 36.9/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

