Apr 25, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 98: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated April 22, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on Ashok Leyland

We attended the Ashok Leylands’ Global Conference 2017, themed ‘Conquer New Frontiers’. Mr Dheeraj Hinduja (Chairman) and Mr Vinod Dasari (MD) highlighted initiatives taken by AL to leverage on evolving CV industry dynamics and making business cyclical by reducing India truck business revenues to 50% in 5 years (from 70% currently).

Outlook

AL trades at 16.5x/12.9 FY18E/FY19E EPS and EV/EBITDA of 9.8x/7.7x respectively. Maintain Buy with target price of INR 98 (9.3x FY19 EV/EBITDA, in line with LPA).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

