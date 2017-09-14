App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 14, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 140: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated September 12, 2017.

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 140: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles (CV) in India with market share of 18.8% in domestic CV market and 37.4% in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) market. Globally, ALL is fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and the 16th largest manufacturer of trucks. ALL have seven manufacturing plants in India and one plant at Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). Their annual installed capacity stands at 150,000 vehicles in India.


Outlook


We expect over 6% volume CAGR over FY17 – 19E, led by expanding distribution network, widening product portfolio and recovery in economic activity. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% over FY17 – 19E, led by volumes growth (by export and new launches) and price hike. We estimate EBITDA margins to remain at 12% in FY17 – 19E and net profit to grow at a CAGR of 28% in FY19 led by operating leverage benefit and reduction in interest cost. We have BUY rating with target price of INR 140 based on SOTP (12x EV/EBITDA FY19E + 2.5x book value of HLFL).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.