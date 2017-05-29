Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 125: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ashok Leyland

AL’s Q4FY17 revenue at INR66bn (up 11% YoY) came in line with Street’s estimate. However, EBITDA missed our estimate by 14% due to gross margin miss (28.1% versus 30.6% estimate) led by delay of export/defence and commodity cost impact. We expect gross margin pressure to ease going forward with softening of steel prices and normalisation of export orders.

Outlook

Focus on widening product offerings & deepening distribution to propel current 15‐ year high market share and industry leading margin/RoE. We estimate 25% EPS CAGR over FY17‐19 and maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with INR 125 TP (10x FY19E EV/EBITDA and assign INR 6 to Hinduja Finance stake. At CMP, the stock trades at FY19E PER of 13.7x.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.