Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 125: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated April 10, 2017.
Edelweiss' report on Ashok Leyland
AL did not panic during the transition phase (post Supreme Court?s March 29, 2017, order banning sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1, 2017) due to a well chalked out strategy to handle BS-III stock. Given the technology adopted by the company, replacing BS-III engines with BS-IV ones was as simple as replacing one battery with another. It envisages cost impact (labour, wiring harness, etc) to be minimal.
Outlook
We estimate EPS CAGR of 26% over FY16-19 and RoE to improve 830bps to 26.4% in FY19 (18% in FY16). We maintain ?BUY/SO? with INR 125 target price (10x FY19E EV/EBITDA and assign INR 6 to the Hinduja Finance stake. At CMP, the stock trades at FY19E PER of 12x.
For all recommendations, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.