Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 125: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Ashok Leyland

AL did not panic during the transition phase (post Supreme Court?s March 29, 2017, order banning sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1, 2017) due to a well chalked out strategy to handle BS-III stock. Given the technology adopted by the company, replacing BS-III engines with BS-IV ones was as simple as replacing one battery with another. It envisages cost impact (labour, wiring harness, etc) to be minimal.

Outlook

We estimate EPS CAGR of 26% over FY16-19 and RoE to improve 830bps to 26.4% in FY19 (18% in FY16). We maintain ?BUY/SO? with INR 125 target price (10x FY19E EV/EBITDA and assign INR 6 to the Hinduja Finance stake. At CMP, the stock trades at FY19E PER of 12x.

