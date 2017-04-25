Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 125: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Ashok Leyland

We recently attended a global conference organised by Ashok Leyland (AL) for various stake holders—dealers, vendors, bankers, financiers and investors. The company was represented by Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja (Chairman), Mr. Vinod Dasari (MD & CEO) and other management members.

Outlook

We estimate EPS CAGR of 26% over FY16-19 and RoE to improve 830bps to 26.4% in FY19 (18% in FY16). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with INR 125 target price (10x FY19E EV/EBITDA and assign INR6 to Hinduja Finance stake. At CMP, the stock trades at FY19E PER of 12.5x.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.