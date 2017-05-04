Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 109: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Our interaction with the Ashok Leyland (AL) top management reinforced our view that the business is getting less cyclical and more profitable. Defense, exports, spares, LCVs - cumulatively 30% of sales, is on course to ramp up to 50% over next few years. On India trucks (70% of business currently), barring some near term uncertainties (GST and initial apprehension on BS4 vehicles), the outlook is strong given macro tailwinds (roads, mining) and strategies to continue gaining market share.

Outlook

We remain positive on AL given the strong FCF cycle which makes it debt free next year. After a volatile FY17, we believe the earnings downgrade cycle is nearing an end. Besides the reducing cyclicality, rerating triggers are return ratios reverting to a healthy 30%, and a FCF yield of 6%. We maintain our estimates and reiterate BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 109 (9x FY19E EBITDA; in-line with typical mid-cycle multiples).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.