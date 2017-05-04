App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 109: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 109 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 109: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland


Our interaction with the Ashok Leyland (AL) top management reinforced our view that the business is getting less cyclical and more profitable. Defense, exports, spares, LCVs - cumulatively 30% of sales, is on course to ramp up to 50% over next few years. On India trucks (70% of business currently), barring some near term uncertainties (GST and initial apprehension on BS4 vehicles), the outlook is strong given macro tailwinds (roads, mining) and strategies to continue gaining market share.


Outlook


We remain positive on AL given the strong FCF cycle which makes it debt free next year. After a volatile FY17, we believe the earnings downgrade cycle is nearing an end. Besides the reducing cyclicality, rerating triggers are return ratios reverting to a healthy 30%, and a FCF yield of 6%. We maintain our estimates and reiterate BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs 109 (9x FY19E EBITDA; in-line with typical mid-cycle multiples).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ashok Leyland #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.