Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

ALL has been focusing on the technology front and has come up with iEGR that complies with BS-IV norms and can even be used in >130 HP M&HCV vehicles. The company has a cost advantage over its peers that use SCR technology, which is costlier by Rs 40,000-50,000 vis-à-vis the iEGR technology.

Outlook

The company has clocked double digit margins in the last 10 quarters making it the most profitable CV player. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, to arrive at a target price of Rs 105. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.