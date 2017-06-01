App
Jun 01, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland


ALL has been focusing on the technology front and has come up with iEGR that complies with BS-IV norms and can even be used in >130 HP M&HCV vehicles. The company has a cost advantage over its peers that use SCR technology, which is costlier by Rs 40,000-50,000 vis-à-vis the iEGR technology.


Outlook


The company has clocked double digit margins in the last 10 quarters making it the most profitable CV player. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, to arrive at a target price of Rs 105. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

