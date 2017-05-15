Buy Arvind; target of Rs 493: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Arvind

Arvind's Q4FY17 revenue, at INR 24.7bn (up 10% YoY), came in line with estimate driven by 8% and 22% growth in Textiles and Brand & Retail (B&R), respectively. B&R clocked healthy performance, yet again, riding 21% YoY spurt in power brands and 29% YoY growth in Unlimited (30% LTL).

Outlook

While we trim FY19E EBITDA by 10% on lower Textiles margin, the jump in B&R margins (along with revenue growth) remains a huge positive. We value Arvind on SOTP basis, yielding revised target price of INR 493 (INR 510 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY.

