May 15, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 15, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 493: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 493 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 493: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Arvind


Arvind's Q4FY17 revenue, at INR 24.7bn (up 10% YoY), came in line with estimate driven by 8% and 22% growth in Textiles and Brand & Retail (B&R), respectively. B&R clocked healthy performance, yet again, riding 21% YoY spurt in power brands and 29% YoY growth in Unlimited (30% LTL).


Outlook


While we trim FY19E EBITDA by 10% on lower Textiles margin, the jump in B&R margins (along with revenue growth) remains a huge positive. We value Arvind on SOTP basis, yielding revised target price of INR 493 (INR 510 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arvind #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Buy #Edelweiss

