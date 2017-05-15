App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Arvind


The momentum in the B&R segment continued in Q4FY17 as it reported robust revenue growth of 21.7% YoY to Rs 829.2 crore. Strong growth in ‘Power’ brands, coupled with improving profitability in ‘Unlimited’ and speciality retail stores led to a strong expansion in EBITDA margins of B&R segment by 350 bps YoY to 7.1%.


Outlook


Brands of ALBL are uniquely positioned as the apt mix across the apparel value/gender chain. In addition, strong EBITDA growth for the B&R segment in Q4FY17 indicates operating leverage playing in favour of the company.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arvind #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recomendations

